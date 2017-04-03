Carbondale man reels in record-weighing crappie

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Ryan Povolish last Tuesday pulled from Kinkaid Lake a crappie that weighed in at 4 pounds and 8.8 ounces - breaking the record of a fisherman who pulled a 4 pound, 8.2 ounce crappie from Rend Lake nearly 40 years ago. When he hooked the fish, Povolish initially believed that he had hooked a bass.

