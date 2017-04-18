Brighten the Block: Ameren Illinois j...

Brighten the Block: Ameren Illinois joins City of Alton volunteers to brighten a neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

When storms ravaged the area near State and Ninth Streets in Alton earlier this season, the power was gone, and it looked pretty dark, however, Ameren Illinois noticed it was not very well-lit even with power restored. To remedy this, volunteers from Ameren Illinois gave each resident in the area a door hanger offering the option to accept new energy-efficient LED light bulbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Tue phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Mon specialgirl29 1
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois Apr 16 burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Apr 15 AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Apr 13 Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Apr 13 BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Apr 12 Cabbage 3
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC