Body of missing Joliet toddler found in mother's home

11 hrs ago

The body of a 1A1 2-year-old girl was found at a "deplorable" northern Illinois home that she and her mother shared with squatters after her mother reluctantly allowed detectives inside to search and a day after she reported her daughter missing, authorities said Thursday. Will County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson said during a news conference that Semaj Crosby's death was "suspicious," but that an autopsy is not yet complete.

