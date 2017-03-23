Batavia business associate receives state ESOP employee award
BATAVIA – Parksite in Batavia announced that Elizabeth Wheeler received the 2017 Illinois ESOP Employee of the Year award. ESOP stands for employee stock ownership plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|10 hr
|Family Serch
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|10 hr
|Family Serch
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 7
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC