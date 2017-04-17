Ashton native wins Illinois Soldier of the Year competition
Illinois Soldier of the Year Troy Mairs, 21, speaks with Sauk Valley College President Dave Hellmich Monday afternoon in celebration of his recent award. Mairs, a Sauk student and head of the school's security, competed against four other Army soldiers to win the award, taking forst in 10 of 11 events, including a physical fitness test, obstacle course, crisis reaction scenario, night navigation course, 10-mile march carrying a 40-pound rucksack, written test, and a board review he described as "the most intense job interview you've ever had."
