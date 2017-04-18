Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing
The unanimous ruling Friday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago dismissed arguments that the trial judge should have reduced the 60-year-old's prison term at an August resentencing because of his good behavior during five years behind bars. During the original 2011 sentencing, Judge James Zagel berated Blagojevich, saying he had "torn and disfigured" Illinois, including by seeking to trade an appointment to former President Barack Obama's old Senate seat for campaign cash.
