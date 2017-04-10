Alabama lawmakers open impeachment he...

Alabama lawmakers open impeachment hearings against governor

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Turning up the pressure on Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama lawmakers opened impeachment hearings Monday over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair with a top aide. The mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon refused to step down as the scandal gathered force over the past few days, even though it appeared he had practically no support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

