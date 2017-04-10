Alabama lawmakers open impeachment hearings against governor
Turning up the pressure on Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama lawmakers opened impeachment hearings Monday over allegations he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair with a top aide. The mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon refused to step down as the scandal gathered force over the past few days, even though it appeared he had practically no support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Sun
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|Sun
|Family Serch
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Sun
|Family Serch
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 7
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC