5-month paving project to begin on I-55 in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Transportation says it will embark on a $10 million project on Interstate 55 on Monday. Crews will repair and replace pavement and make culvert upgrades on I-55 from just north of Stevenson Drive to north of Clear Lake Avenue and Interstate 72. IDOT spokeswoman Kelsea Gurski tells The State Journal-Register that first part of the project will be on the southbound lanes and when that is done the crews will move to the northbound lanes.
