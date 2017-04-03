4 more Illinois counties placed under gypsy moth quarantine
The Illinois Department of Agriculture issued a notice Friday adding Kendall, Kane, LaSalle and Will counties to the order. Cook, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties are already listed.
