30 Mooseheart students volunteer at 2...

30 Mooseheart students volunteer at 2017 Illinois Miss Amazing Pageant

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Mooseheart Cosmetology student Esperancia Rempert, right, applies makeup to an Illinois Miss Amazing contestant. Mooseheart sent 30 students to volunteer at the April 8 event at the Yellow Box Community Christian Church in Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 12 hr Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... 16 hr BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Wed Cabbage 3
News Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr... Wed plz 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Tony 247
News Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08) Apr 9 KaiOcean 268
wickey Apr 9 Family Serch 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC