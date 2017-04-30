2 Illinois lawmakers among 312 state employees who haven't filed 2014 tax returns
You may be sweating through the annual race to file your income tax returns on time, but the state of Illinois is still trying to get tax returns that were due two years ago from hundreds of the very state employees whose salaries you pay. Two incumbent state lawmakers are among the 312 people that the Department of Revenue determined are getting state checks but still haven't filed returns for calendar year 2014, which were due two springs ago.
