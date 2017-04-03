1 dead in Pana fatal fire
Officials say the fire happened at a home in the 400 block of East Sixth Street at about 10:10 a.m. Firefighters and officials from the Christian County Coroner's Office were still on scene as of 1:30 p.m. Authorities tell WAND News that one person was found deceased inside the home. A former University of Illinois student will spend the next 10 year in prison for the death of her newborn son.
