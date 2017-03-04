Was the Firing Of Sally Yates Planned...

Was the Firing Of Sally Yates Planned Before Donald Trump Was Inaugurated?

Read more: RedState

Who can forget January 30. That was the night that the Acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, announced that the Justice Department would not defend Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven nations with a terrorism problem because she didn't like it. Shortly after that announcement Trump fired her.

Chicago, IL

