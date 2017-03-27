Vendor contracted by Illinois Department of Employment security data breached
Roughly 1.4 million Illinois job seekers affected, Incident validates benefits of enterprise approach to cybersecurity, Comptroller refuses to fund enterprise approach The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor's current estimate. The vulnerability was not the result of any deficiency in software maintained by the State of Illinois and may have impacted ten states.
