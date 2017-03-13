US taxpayers might be on the hook for...

US taxpayers might be on the hook for pipeline protest costs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WRAL.com

One taxpayer watchdog group questions why the state isn't jumping at the offer from Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, a company worth billions of dollars. "You take the money when you can get it," said Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of the North Dakota Watchdog Network, which keeps tabs on how public money is spent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Thu Joe L 235
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 14 Well Well 23
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC