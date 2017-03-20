Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory...

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 8AM CDT for portions of...

Estimates of between an inch and an inch and a half have already fallen across portions of the advisory area. Additional heavy rain will continue to move over these areas through 5 to 6 am.

Chicago, IL

