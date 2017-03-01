Union membership in Illinois last year matches historic low
Union membership in Illinois matched a historic low in 2016, according to figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Union membership accounted for 14.5 percent of the wage and salary workers in the state last year, the Moline Dispatch reported.
