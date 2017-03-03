Trump-supporting Illinois town rallies behind detained immigrant
Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco and his wife, Elizabeth Hernandez, at a concert in Chicago. Pacheco, a longtime manager of La Fiesta Authentic Mexican Grill in West Frankfort, Ill., was arrested Feb. 9, 2017, by immigration officials and was detained at a facility in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|zionist hlwd
|3
|Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl...
|17 hr
|Mikey
|12
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Wed
|IsaacHarrizon
|2,792
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Feb 28
|Rob
|232
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC