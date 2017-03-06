Tornado that ripped through Missouri,...

Tornado that ripped through Missouri, Illinois recorded at EF-4, NWS says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Egyptian

India Marsh surveys the destruction of her Elkville home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after a tornado ripped through the town and several surrounding southern Illinois communities Tuesday night. Marsh said she has lived in the house her whole life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's 1 hr SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) 12 hr kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mon Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mon Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Sun kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Sun mosaic is evil 4
News Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl... Mar 3 Mikey 12
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC