Third person dies of injuries from Tuesday's tornadoes across Illinois

An uprooted tree struck 76-year-old Wayne Tuntland, Tuntland's son Toby Johnson and Johnson's husband, 31-year-old David A. Johnson, as they were working in a backyard in the 400 block of State Street in Ottawa, according to the LaSalle County coroner's office. David Johnson suffered severe head trauma and was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, then flown to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he died later Tuesday, according to the coroner's office.

