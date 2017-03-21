The Latest: Rauner says using contract nurses will save $8M
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration says it plans to lay off state prison nurses to "streamline" medical services and coordinate them with the current health care vendor. Rauner's office informed the Illinois Nurses Association that in June it will lay off 124 nurses at 12 prisons.
