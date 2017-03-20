The Latest: Organization says pipelin...

The Latest: Organization says pipeline protesters abused

Amnesty International USA is asking the state of North Dakota to address alleged human rights violations against Dakota Access pipeline opponents. Hundreds of protesters were arrested from August through February.

