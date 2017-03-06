The Latest: Judge rejects bid to halt pipeline construction
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, aerial file photo shows the site where the final phase of the Dakota Access Pipeline will take place with boring equipment routing the pipeline underground and across Lake O... U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's decision came Tuesday, a week after he held a Feb. 28 hearing to consider the matter. It means the pipeline could be operating this month.
