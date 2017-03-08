The Latest: Ex-prosecutor not guilty t in wife's death
A former assistant state's attorney and University of Illinois football captain Curtis Lovelace has been acquitted in his second murder trial for the Valentine's Day 2006 death of his first wife. The jury delivered its verdict a little over two hours after closing arguments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|21 hr
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|Mar 7
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mar 6
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC