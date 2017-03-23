The FTC and State of Illinois Solidif...

The FTC and State of Illinois Solidify Victory Blocking Chicago Hospital Merger

The Federal Trade Commission and the State of Illinois successfully concluded their challenge to the proposed merger of Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University Health System earlier this month, when the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granted the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction enjoining the health systems from consummating their proposed merger. The parties subsequently abandoned the transaction without appealing the district court's decision.

