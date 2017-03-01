'Thank God we still have our lives': Tornado destroys 12 homes in southern Illinois
India Marsh surveys the destruction of her Elkville home Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after a tornado ripped through the town and several surrounding southern Illinois communities Tuesday night. Marsh said she has lived in the house her whole life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|15 hr
|IsaacHarrizon
|2,792
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC