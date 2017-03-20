Tax Highlights of Proposed Illinois "...

Tax Highlights of Proposed Illinois "Grand Bargain"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In an effort to resolve Illinois' 20-month budget impasse, the Illinois Senate leadership have jointly proposed a series of bills to increase revenue, reduce spending, and respond to the Illinois Governor's concerns regarding pension reforms, workers compensation reform and property tax relief. A series of twelve bills have been introduced, all of which are interlinked for passage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 7 hr Friday 234
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) 12 hr Mommabear2016 78
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 18 hr Well Well 23
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Mar 7 SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mar 6 kenny cota 210
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC