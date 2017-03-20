State Sen. Biss says he's running for Illinois governor
Biss on Monday became the latest Democrat to announce he's seeking the nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. The former math professor from Evanston says people in Illinois "are hurting because of the failed policies of the last two years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC