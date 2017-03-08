'Stand Your Ground' laws: The facts don't support fears of armed citizens
In fact, as the Minnesota House Committee on Public Safety and Security Policy will hear in testimony today, Stand Your Ground laws do not allow the initiation of force. Since the response must be proportionate to the threat, a defendant cannot shoot unless he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Wed
|Alden
|1
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|Tue
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|mosaic is evil
|4
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC