SIU president warns Illinois higher education market approaching 'junk bond status'
SIU President Randy Dunn presents his State of the System address Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the Student Center in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko SIU President Randy Dunn presents his State of the System address Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the Student Center in Carbondale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Wed
|Alden
|1
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|Tue
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|mosaic is evil
|4
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC