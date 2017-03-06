The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Western Lee County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until midnight CST * At 1059 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Massbach to Chadwick to 6 miles south of Erie to near Woodhull, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

