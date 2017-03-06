Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ogle, Winnebago and western Lee County in Illinois until Midnight...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Western Lee County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until midnight CST * At 1059 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Massbach to Chadwick to 6 miles south of Erie to near Woodhull, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|6 hr
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|18 hr
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|mosaic is evil
|4
|Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|12
