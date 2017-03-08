Roskam: GOP health care plan good for...

Roskam: GOP health care plan good for Illinois; Hultgren on the fence

As a fight rages on Capitol Hill over a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton strongly supports the alternative devised by House Speaker Paul Ryan. Fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano, however, is still "reviewing the language" before deciding on the American Health Care Act bill that Ryan debuted on Monday.

