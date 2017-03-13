Rose: Central Illinois can be bioproc...

Rose: Central Illinois can be bioprocessing world leader

March 13

March 13 - State Senator Chapin Rose knows about central Illinois' potential to grow jobs and be an industry leader and now he is sharing that potential with state leaders. Rose invited Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sean McCarthy, and local chamber and economic leaders for a tour of ADM's James R. Randall Research Lab, the Midwest Inland Port, and the Integrated Bioprocessing Research Lab in at the University of Illinois Monday afternoon.

