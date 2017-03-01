Road in Shawnee National Forest closing for snake migration
A 2A1 2-mile road in the Shawnee National Forest is closing to allow snakes and other amphibians to migrate from the limestone bluffs where they've spent the winter to a nearby swamp. The Southern Illinoisan reports the stretch known as Snake Road will close to motor vehicle traffic from March 15 to May 15 to ensure safe crossing.
