Rains flood out Illinois River Classic

Rains flood out Illinois River Classic

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Everything looked great on the Illinois River last weekend for a fishing tournament. Even as late as Tuesday afternoon, Spring Valley Walleye Club president Bill Guerrini said things still looked great and was encouraging fishermen to still get signed up for this weekend's Illinois River Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 59 min Tony 241
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) 4 hr Cody5066 1,319
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 20 hr Coal city TAX Payer 7
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC