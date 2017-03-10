RadioShack planning to close 187 stor...

RadioShack planning to close 187 stores, nine in Illinois

10 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The electronics retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years Wednesday and is seeking court approval to close anywhere from roughly a third to "substantially all" of its stores, according to bankruptcy court filings. The company expects to complete liquidation sales at those stores, which include locations in La Grange, Willowbrook, Frankfort, Des Plaines, Round Lake Beach, Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, Moline and DeKalb, between Monday and March 28, according to a Thursday court filing.

Chicago, IL

