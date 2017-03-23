Pot Growers Win Right to Influence Po...

Pot Growers Win Right to Influence Politics in Illinois

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois struck down an Illinois law that banned licensed marijuana businesses from making contributions to candidates, PACs and other political committees. Judge John Z. Lee ruled that the ban violated businesses' First Amendment rights.

Chicago, IL

