Owner of Northern Illinois Insurance Agency Charged with Defrauding Clients
The owner of a Rockford, Illinois-based managing general agency that last year had its license revoked or non-renewed by two separate state insurance departments has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mail and insurance fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced that Todd Jeremy Fendler, who controlled and operated various insurance entities, including Northern Illinois Insurance Agency Inc., Northern Underwriting Managers and Surplus Market Solutions LLC , was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud related to a scheme to defraud former insurance clients of Fendler's businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|22 hr
|IsaacHarrizon
|2,792
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC