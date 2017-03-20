Our View: Massive gaming expansion bi...

Our View: Massive gaming expansion bill is bad bet for Illinois

Once again, a massive gambling expansion bill is moving through the Illinois Statehouse that, odds are, will do the opposite of what backers contend. Rather than help to bailout our cash-strapped state, we fear the measure, which has passed the Illinois Senate, would further cannibalize a gambling industry staggering under the impact of too much competition.

