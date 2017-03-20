Our View: Massive gaming expansion bill is bad bet for Illinois
Once again, a massive gambling expansion bill is moving through the Illinois Statehouse that, odds are, will do the opposite of what backers contend. Rather than help to bailout our cash-strapped state, we fear the measure, which has passed the Illinois Senate, would further cannibalize a gambling industry staggering under the impact of too much competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Julia Fox
|Wed
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Friday
|234
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Tue
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC