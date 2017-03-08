Opponents of Dakota pipeline bring me...

Opponents of Dakota pipeline bring message to Trump

With options dwindling to stop construction of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline, American Indians and their supporters brought their message to President Donald Trump on Friday with rallies outside the White House and his Washington hotel. Even if the pipeline is completed, the protest movement has been successful because it has called attention to the issue of tribal sovereignty, participants said.

