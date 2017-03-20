On further review: Illinois' new lice...

On further review: Illinois' new license plates even worse

Now that Illinois' new license plates have started appearing on cars and other vehicles, I'd like to revise an opinion from last fall, when I wrote that the plates' design was busy and banal. In real life, with a long line of letters and numbers obscuring Abraham Lincoln's face and all the other stuff that got thrown into this "everything but the kitchen sink" design, the new plates are hopelessly cluttered, not always easy to read, and a major lost chance to project a better image for a state that's synonymous with political dysfunction.

