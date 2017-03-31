Oak Lawn man who pleaded guilty to tax fraud surrenders

An Oak Lawn man who manages a cigarette store in Willowbrook and had pleaded guilty to filing a fraudulent tax return surrendered Thursday to authorities, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office. In a news release, Madigan's office said that Abdullah Dahleh, 36, had been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $200,000 to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

