New Illinois criminal justice law loo...

New Illinois criminal justice law looks at trauma in victims, offenders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Legal Record

Gov. Bruce Rauner signs criminal reform bill in Chicago with [from left] State Sen. Kwame Raul, State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, Rauner, Lisa Daniels and Lenore Anderson of the California-based Alliance for Safety and Justice. A new criminal justice reform law, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner March 10, recognizes that both victims and incarcerated offenders suffer from a common circumstance - a reaction to trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 23 hr Levi 237
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Tue Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC