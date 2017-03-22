New Illinois criminal justice law looks at trauma in victims, offenders
Gov. Bruce Rauner signs criminal reform bill in Chicago with [from left] State Sen. Kwame Raul, State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, Rauner, Lisa Daniels and Lenore Anderson of the California-based Alliance for Safety and Justice. A new criminal justice reform law, signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner March 10, recognizes that both victims and incarcerated offenders suffer from a common circumstance - a reaction to trauma.
