N.Y. woman pleads guilty in death of friend to whom she mailed heroin
A New York woman could face prison time after pleading guilty Monday to mailing heroin to a friend who took the drug and died of an overdose at a DuPage County residential hotel. Amanda Guarneri, 25, of Farmingville, entered a blind plea of guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide in DuPage County court.
