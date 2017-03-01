Model Illinois Government holds simul...

Model Illinois Government holds simulation

17 hrs ago

Springfield- While the General Assembly may be gone for the weekend, their seats are being filled by possible future lawmakers. Model Illinois Government is holding their 38th Annual simulation, a four day long simulation where participants simulate the process of Illinois government, including holding committee hearings, and voting on legislation.

