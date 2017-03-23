Man gets 45 years for killing grandmother for inheritance
A Texas man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in Illinois for killing his grandmother for an inheritance. Rich A. Schmelzer was convicted in December in the slaying of 85-year-old Mildred Darrington of suburban Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WQQL-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Thu
|BHM5267
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 21
|Levi
|237
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC