Man bludgeoned daughter-in-law to death with hammer

Baby Jessica opens up 30 years later about her miracle well rescue, losing her $1.2million trust and explaining why she's famous to her children Melania makes a rare White House appearance to host an International Women's Day lunch - then announces plans for the annual White House Easter Egg roll Flipping the script! Cleveland bookstore hides the spines of all male-authored volumes to 'illustrate the gender gap in fiction' for Women's History Month experiment It's all Obama's fault! White House says CIA programs exposed by WikiLeaks 'occurred under the last administration' as he complains about Democrats' selective outrage 'Somebody is going to get fired!': Homeowner films her husband waving desperately as massive cruise ship comes terrifyingly close to their $2.3 million waterfront home Singaporeans outraged over 'too lenient' four year jail sentence for American pedophile, 39, who had ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.