Local AAA Chapter Blasts Proposal to Raise Illinois Highway Speed Limits
You might assume that an organization whose purpose is to advocate for the rights of motorists would consistently be on the wrong side of traffic safety issues. That's certainly the case with the Wisconsin-based National Motorists Association , which has aggressively lobbied against automated enforcement, even though traffic cameras have been proven to save lives , and for higher speed limits, even though they've been shown to result in more crashes and fatalities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|18 hr
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|mosaic is evil
|4
|Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC