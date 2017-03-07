Local AAA Chapter Blasts Proposal to ...

Local AAA Chapter Blasts Proposal to Raise Illinois Highway Speed Limits

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Streets Blog Chicago

You might assume that an organization whose purpose is to advocate for the rights of motorists would consistently be on the wrong side of traffic safety issues. That's certainly the case with the Wisconsin-based National Motorists Association , which has aggressively lobbied against automated enforcement, even though traffic cameras have been proven to save lives , and for higher speed limits, even though they've been shown to result in more crashes and fatalities .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's 18 hr SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mon kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mon Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mon Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mar 5 kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Mar 5 mosaic is evil 4
News Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl... Mar 3 Mikey 12
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC