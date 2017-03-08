Just Produce receives helping hand from SIUE's Illinois Metro...

Just Produce receives helping hand fr...

Twenty years of working in the produce industry duly prepared Belleville resident Darnell Lee for the March 9 grand opening of his company Just Produce's second regional location, this one in the Metro East. Thanks to one-on-one business counseling and expertise provided by the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Lee is seeing phase two of his dream coming true.

