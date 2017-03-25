Judge Rules Comptroller Must Pay Lawmakers During Budget Impasse
The former Republican comptroller said with no budget, lawmakers' paychecks will be delayed - just like payments for other critical government services. This afternoon a Cook County judge ruled Illinois' comptroller can not delay paying the salaries of state lawmakers during the budget impasse.
